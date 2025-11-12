Highmark launches new campaign to fight food insecurity across Pittsburgh area

There are some new and disturbing details regarding the food insecurity situation in western Pennsylvania.

This comes as a major insurance company is lending its name to a new effort to help ensure pantry shelves aren't empty. There have been a few corporate entities that have tried to raise awareness and make donations to feed the hungry.

Highmark has recently published a new video, and the people who are actually taking care of getting those food benefits into the pantries say it's an awesome thing, as this situation is not getting better, and as for those who need to be fed, the numbers are increasing.

The campaign, called (un)Hungry, was announced as part of Highmark's effort to raise awareness about food insecurity.

A key element is this animated film, they say, is to help inspire community action. All of the can goods set to be donated to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank.

"Today, our Highmark employees are epitomizing the spirit of (un)Hungry," said Highmark's Kenya T. Boswell.

Volunteers spent the morning filling 400 out-of-school snack bags for children in need.

"Just last week, we typically serve 150 families a day at our on-site food pantry, one day last week, we served 400 families," said Lisa Scales, CEO of the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank.

That need could continue for some time to come.

Even if the government shutdown ended as soon as Wednesday, Scales says getting money into SNAP accounts might take months.

Long-term, it could mean restrictions and requirements on recipients that they may not be able to fulfill.

"Over 80% [of SNAP recipients] are seniors, children, and people with disabilities," Scales said.

Meaning food banks, already being emptied at an unprecedented rate, won't be able to supply the demand. As Scales puts it, it's a perfect storm of hardship.