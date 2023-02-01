Watch CBS News
Highlands School District to install detectors in bathrooms to stop vaping

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Highlands School District is trying to get kids to stop vaping.

The Tribune-Review reports the district will install detectors in restrooms at the middle and high schools in the coming weeks.

The district is also using a new SmartPass system, which is an app that tracks the frequency of students' use of hall passes. It's supposed to help administrators quickly investigate issues in the bathrooms or hallways.

