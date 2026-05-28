Bystander helps students involved in school bus crash in Pittsburgh's Highland Park neighborhood

Just before 8 a.m. on Thursday morning, a school bus rammed into a tree in Highland Park.

The students on the bus were being transported to Schiller STEAM Academy when the driver began to swerve, ultimately running off the road and colliding with the tree on Bryant Street.

On Thursday morning, a school bus transporting about 10 students rammed into a tree on Bryant Street in Highland Park. KDKA Photojournalist Dan Votjko

According to EMS, about 10 students were on the bus, and they were evaluated on the scene. Medics on the scene determined the students had not been injured in the crash.

A woman who lived nearby heard the crash and immediately jumped into action to help the students.

"Utmost importance was the kids' safety," said Vinnie Branch, the bystander. "I just wanted to make sure they were safe, and I just went into mom mode to protect them."

"I think it looks a lot worse than it turned out to be," said Brian Haravan, Pittsburgh EMS District Chief. "Thankfully, the utility pole wasn't damaged, so while the school bus and property were, everyone else seemed ok."

The driver of the bus was taken to the hospital for evaluation, and the cause of the crash is under investigation.