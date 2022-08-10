Highland Park Pool closed for the summer
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Last week's heavy rains have forced the Highland Park Pool to close for the summer.
The city said on Tuesday that heavy rains caused significant amounts of mud to run into the pool. To get rid of that mud, the kiddie and main pools must be drained.
The city also said two of the three large water filter tanks need fixing before the pool can be refilled.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.