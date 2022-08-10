Watch CBS News
Local News

Highland Park Pool closed for the summer

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Highland Park Pool closed for the season
Highland Park Pool closed for the season 00:22

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Last week's heavy rains have forced the Highland Park Pool to close for the summer.

The city said on Tuesday that heavy rains caused significant amounts of mud to run into the pool. To get rid of that mud, the kiddie and main pools must be drained.

The city also said two of the three large water filter tanks need fixing before the pool can be refilled.

First published on August 9, 2022 / 9:16 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.