Students at Westinghouse Academy hold mayoral youth forum ahead of primary elections

The Pittsburgh mayoral primary is about six weeks away, but one group that is usually left out of political conversations is the youth. A forum at Westinghouse Academy took some of the candidates to this group.

The idea of the forum was to answer youth questions and get them civically engaged, including a push to register to vote.

While at a high school named for Pittsburgh's past, the city's future spoke directly to Mayor Ed Gainey, Democratic challenger Corey O'Connor, and Republican Tony Moreno.

Republican Thomas West was not at the event.

"I feel that as young people, we got noticed," senior Markius Richardson said.

Each candidate got the same questions addressing the Homewood neighborhood, and what the future students have in a city that continues to embrace ever-changing technology.

"A lot of people don't take children seriously. They think we're not smart enough, or we're not developed enough to know what we're talking about. A lot of us know what we're talking about, and we know what we need in our community and need around here," senior Jhyra Noble said.

The forum was organized by The Civics Center, an organization that helps get high school students registered to participate in the civic duty of elections. The panel of seniors raising concerns to the candidates stressed the importance of using their voice in shaping the city's future.

"We're coming up. If you don't talk to us and figure out what's going on, then you really wouldn't understand," Micah Clark said.

According to data from the center, Pittsburgh Public has about 45% of its eligible students registered to vote. It ranks in the middle of the pack for Allegheny County school districts. Current Westinghouse seniors hope students today see the importance of casting their ballot.

"Young people now, we see the effects of what was so we can begin to change it. We can make things better for ourselves and for the people that come behind us," senior Mekaiah Gee said.

With registration, you must do it at least 15 days before an election.