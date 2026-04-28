17-year-old high school baseball player dies after suffering "medical emergency," Ohio school says

A 17-year-old high school student in Ohio died after suffering a "severe medical emergency," his school said.

Maddox Graser, a sophomore baseball player at Wooster High School in Wayne County, died on Friday after suffering a medical emergency earlier in the week, according to a statement from the school, which provided no details on the nature of the teen's death. The school said he was an "outstanding student, athlete and friend."

Maddox Graser, a 17-year-old high school baseball player in Ohio, died after suffering a "severe medical emergency," his school said. (Photo Credit: Wooster High School Athletics)

"He will be deeply missed in our building," the statement went on to say. "We know there are often no words that can console or relieve us from our grief, and over the coming days and weeks, we expect students may experience a number of emotions. It is our priority to support them through it."

According to Graser's obituary, he loved baseball, wrestling, fishing, gaming, derby cars and dirt bikes. He will be remembered for "a heart that put him in a league of his own."

"He always had a joke to tell, laughter to share, and he cared deeply about his family and friends," the obituary said.

The school said it has resources available to students and staff who need assistance. It added that it is collecting cards and other memorial items for the teen's family.

"Please do not hesitate to contact us if you have any questions or if there is anything we can do to help support your child," the statement said.

Graser is survived by his father Donald Graser, mother Amber Barnes, stepfather Shane Barnes, and his five siblings: Alex, Austin, Jesse, Kalie, and Kylie.