Milk, bread, toilet paper, and snow storms | Hey Ray

Every time there is snow in the forecast, someone undoubtedly says three magic words: Milk, bread, and toilet paper.

Whenever there's a snowstorm, you hear the same refrains: milk, bread, and toilet paper, but do we really need all of that? Ray Petelin

While it is funny to mention those three snowstorm staples, people do seem to rush out to the stores when snow is on its way to town. Almost like you're getting ready at the last minute for a disaster.

The thing is, most times it is not a winter storm that is going to get you stuck needing supplies in an emergency. Most of the time, our road crews have us up and running by the next day, so rushing for a winter storm seems sort of silly.

Rushing out to get supplies in these conditions could be more dangerous than having the supplies themselves. Ray Petelin

You should always have emergency supplies on hand. Not only before it snows!

A recent derecho left many in our area without power for a week!

There was no snow associated with that storm, but it was a time when supplies would be great to have on hand. No one ran out in advance for milk, bread, or toilet paper unless it was on their shopping list. Other unexpected emergencies could put you in a position like that where you need emergency supplies, too.

In conditions like these, it's important to be prepared and have supplies on hand in advance! KDKA

To be prepared for an emergency, it is advised to have at least three days of supplies. This is the bare minimum. Water is one of those basic necessities you need. You should have one gallon of water per person every day.

Water is always a basic necessity, so having a gallon of water on hand per person is important Getty Images

Food is next. Nonperishables are important for this, so canned and other shelf-stable foods are important to have on standby. If the electricity goes out, your refrigerator will keep the food cold for about four hours, according to the FDA.

Making sure you have canned and other nonperishable food on hand is also important. Getty Images

The stuff in your freezer will stay cold for 48 hours if it is full. That is not a long time in a days-long emergency.

It is always smart to have power banks on standby if you don't have a generator. This way, you can keep in communication with others and entertain yourself.

Of course, in this era of smartphones and computers, make sure you have a charging bank! Getty Images

An emergency first aid kit is important, too. These are great to have even outside of a disaster situation.

As always, make sure to have a first aid kit at the ready. Getty Images

Ready.Gov has a bunch of other supplies that would be good to have.