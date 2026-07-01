Heritage Valley Health System merges with Allegheny Health Network

A major healthcare merger is now official. Heritage Valley Health System has joined Allegheny Health Network, bringing the smaller network's two hospitals and thousands of employees into the growing system.

Leaders say this affiliation secures Heritage Valley's future and expands access to care. But whenever hospitals get bigger, questions follow about costs, competition and what changes patients can expect.

After receiving state and federal approval, Heritage Valley is now part of Allegheny Health Network, bringing two hospitals, dozens of medical offices and thousands of employees into the growing system.

"To become part of this great AHN organization will allow those medical specialties as well as surgical specialties to be enhanced and come to both Sewickley hospital, the Beaver hospital and our ambulatory surgery centers," said Norm Mitry, the president of the Sewickley and Beaver hospitals.

Leaders say the affiliation comes as hospitals nationwide face financial pressures, staffing shortages and rising healthcare costs. They say joining AHN provides access to resources and investments that would be difficult to achieve alone.

The organizations have pledged $285 million over the next decade for facility upgrades, technology improvements and expanded services.

"We're going to be expanding surgical capabilities, cancer programs, cardiovascular, orthopedics," said Mark Sevco, the president and CEO of AHN. "You're going to see significant investments that are going to be made to create a great and remarkable healthcare experience."

The affiliation expands AHN's footprint to 16 hospitals across western Pennsylvania.

While some healthcare mergers raise concerns about competition and patient choice, leaders insist this partnership is focused on preserving local care and expanding access.

Officials say patients should not see any immediate changes to their care, doctors or appointments.

The focus now shifts to integrating the two systems and rolling out the $285 million in promised investments.