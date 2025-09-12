Here's what's new this season for Steelers home games at Acrisure Stadium

The Pittsburgh Steelers are hosting their first home game of the season this weekend and there's some new things at Acrisure Stadium that the team says will help ensure a top gameday experience for fans.

The team says that a number of enhancements have been made that will help improve the gameday experience including a new and upgraded Wi-Fi system that will have better coverage and faster speeds for fans inside the stadium at games.

"Our goal is to ensure that the atmosphere and experience at Acrisure Stadium are among the best in all of sports," said Steelers Senior Vice President of Business Operations Ryan Huzjak.

Fans attending Steelers games at Acrisure Stadium will have new and upgraded food and beverage options this year as new concessions have been added to sections 506, 516, 529, and 534 that will offer upscale nacho offerings.

Self-checkout Steel City Markets have been added in the UPMC Club and in the West Club that will offer things like hot dogs, nachos, soft pretzels, beer, soda, and water.

A new ChargeFuze station has been added near section 527, which allows fans to charge their devices. There were already existing stations at Gate B, Gate A-East, Suite B, Suite C, the PNC Champions Club, section 123, the UPMC Club, and the West Club.

The team says that fans will get to experience an updated graphics package this year for the Steelers Scoreboard Show and there will be a new team entry video this season that will play before the players are introduced on the field.

Kickoff for Sunday's game between the Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks is set for 1 p.m. on the North Shore.