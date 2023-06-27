Hempfield Township purchasing former site of SCI Greensburg
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Hempfield Township is buying the former SCI Greensburg state prison building.
The Trib reports that supervisors approved buying the property on Route 119 and plan to demolish the complex. The prison closed in 2013.
Supervisors say plans are just getting underway on the next step to get rid of the old buildings.
