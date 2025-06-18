Hempfield Township eyes fall opening for first phase of new municipal complex

After almost a year of work, phase one of the new 43-acre municipal complex in Hempfield Township is eyeing a fall opening for the public.

Township leaders say that this municipal campus, which sits just off Route 30 and Mount Pleasant Road, will be the first of its kind for the area.

Hempfield Township Manager Aaron Siko says that the work on phase one includes all the infrastructure of this area. Things like building water and sewer lines for restrooms, electrical work, and road construction. But he says, the phase one construction also includes a lot of the fun stuff, too.

"A pavilion for rental, a yoga deck area, a cardio fitness area, a passive and active recreation area, including a nature-inspired playground, a splash pad that is for all ages, that's all encompassing," Siko said.

The total cost of this project is over $15 million, and it is being paid for not through tax increases, but through bond measures. Plus, the township has received $3 million in grant money and private support.

Phase one is set to be finished in September. Phase two, which includes a synthetic turf field, a natural grass soccer field, pickleball courts, and additional parking, is set to break ground next spring.

The township hasn't set any official dates for the later phases. Those will include the construction of a new Hempfield community center, a public safety building that will house the Hempfield Fire Department, as well as a new public works building.

Hempfield Township Supervisor Doug Weimer says that this is going to be a huge draw for the township and for local businesses once it is completed.

"I think that the community has been very excited to see the progress," said Weimer. "With the fact that everyone travels by this property, there has been a lot of excitement and buzz in the community, and people just can't wait to get here."

Once phase one is completed, the township says they are going to have a big celebration to open this place up.