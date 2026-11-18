A local company has created a system using AI to detect weapons in schools, but the latest attempt to launch has been delayed.

Hempfield Area School District has been dealing with quite a few changes over the past year, including construction outside of both the high school and administration buildings.

Now, another big change was slated to come inside the school, with a new system to detect weapons at the high school's main entrance, but that system is reportedly being put on hold.

CurvePoint, a company based on Pittsburgh's North Shore, launched in 2025, and after nearly a decade of research, it developed an AI model called "Wi-Ai." It uses WiFi signals to detect concealed weapons, and they then adapted the model to be used inside schools.

They initially set out to find 15 school districts to pilot the technology before formally launching it, and ulitmately found six within Pennsylvania, agreeing to do it with free installation.

Hempfield was one of four schools in western Pennsylvania to agree, and installation began last December. In a press release at the time, CurvePoint said, "The district has been thoughtful and deliberate in how it evaluates safety technology. Hempfield is helping lead the shift toward proactive, privacy-first protection."

According to The Trib, the WiAi system was originally scheduled to be introduced in late September, but TechSpot reports the system had trouble telling the difference between a weapon and common school supplies carried by students. For now, Hempfield Area School District will stay with the Open Gate weapons detector.

We have reached out to CurvePoint and the school district for comment and are waiting for a response.