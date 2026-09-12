Heavy downpours expected in the Pittsburgh area on Saturday | First Alert Weather

Today is a First Alert Weather Day with heavy downpours and storms leading to possible flash flooding from noon until 1 a.m. Sunday. We are under a marginal risk for severe weather, which is a 1 out of 5, meaning a lower confidence that storms will become severe.

Expected rainfall through 6 a.m. on Sunday morning KDKA Weather Center

Flooding will be the biggest threat this afternoon and evening. Anywhere from 1-3" is possible for rainfall amounts today across the region.

On Sunday, we will see decreasing clouds to start off with highs in the low 80s.

There's a small chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm in the evening. Much of the day is dry, but there will be some isolated areas that get a quick shower or storm in the evening.

Tomorrow is also a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather, so there is lower confidence that storms will become severe.

Rain chances over the next six days KDKA Weather Center

After this weekend, Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny, with highs in the low 70s Monday and then back in the low 80s Tuesday.

Wednesday will be the same as Tuesday during the day before our next rain chance arrives late in the evening and continues for the rest of the work week.