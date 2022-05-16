Watch CBS News
Heated blankets recalled nationwide due to burn risk

CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A heated blanket sold nationwide is being recalled because of a burn risk.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall for the Luxe + Willow Heated Blanket.

The Luxe + Willow heated blankets were sold from January to March at several major retailers. (Source: luxewillow.com)

 
The company has gotten three reports of the blanket overheating. One person was actually burned on their wrist and another person said their blanket caught fire, the CPSC said in the report.

The blankets were sold from January to March at several major retailers, including T.J. Maxx and Urban Outfitters.

Those people with the blanket should stop using it immediately and contact the company for a full refund or voucher.

Visit the CPSC's website here for more details on the recall. 

