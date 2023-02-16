Watch CBS News
Local News

Head-on collision in Westmoreland County sends one person to the hospital

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

DERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - One person was pulled from their vehicle and taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle, head-on collision in Westmoreland County. 

The crash happened on Route 22 eastbound near Jonnet Road in Derry Township. 

Route 22 is closed in that area. 

The condition of the person taken to the hospital was not made immediately available. 

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

First published on February 16, 2023 / 11:07 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.