Head-on collision in Westmoreland County sends one person to the hospital

DERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - One person was pulled from their vehicle and taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle, head-on collision in Westmoreland County.

The crash happened on Route 22 eastbound near Jonnet Road in Derry Township.

Route 22 is closed in that area.

The condition of the person taken to the hospital was not made immediately available.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details