'He chose to serve our country:' WWII veteran's missing Purple Heart found at flea market

MCKEES ROCKS (KDKA) - On this Memorial Day, veterans, servicemen, and women, as well as village leaders come together to pay their respects to fallen heroes, including Nicholas P. Wargo.

Wargo lost his life in WWII and although the young man never got to see this day, his story is proof that his legacy is alive and well.

He was originally from McKees Rocks and was deployed to France during WWII where he ultimately lost his life.

His Purple Heart went missing for years...that was until recently.

When someone located his Purple Heart at a flea market and then reached out to the family.

His nephew said Wargo was an exceptional boxer but he gave that up to serve his country.

"Oh, it's very inspiring, I mean this is somebody that had other things that he could have done and he could have done, and he chose to give it up to serve our country," said his nephew.

A trooper from Coraopolis presented the Purple Heart to Wargo's family in a ceremony on Sunday.