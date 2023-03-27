Watch CBS News
Local News

Second egg at Hays' bald eagles nest begins to hatch

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The second of two eggs at the Hays' bald eagles nest has a pip. Avid birdwatchers noticed as the second egg began to hatch early Monday morning.

The first eaglet of the season arrived just after noon on Sunday.

A hatch can happen 12-24 hours after the pip.

See the second egg pip here.

Hays Eagles Egg 2 Has a PIP! 32723 40828 by PixCams on YouTube

The Hays eagles laid two eggs, one on Feb. 17 and another on Feb. 20.  

The Hays eagles have been a breeding pair for 11 years and have been nesting on the same hillside in Pittsburgh's Hays neighborhood since 2013.  

You can keep an eye on the nest 24/7 by watching the live stream on KDKA.com here.

First published on March 27, 2023 / 9:06 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.