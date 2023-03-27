Second egg at Hays' bald eagles nest begins to hatch

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The second of two eggs at the Hays' bald eagles nest has a pip. Avid birdwatchers noticed as the second egg began to hatch early Monday morning.

The first eaglet of the season arrived just after noon on Sunday.

A hatch can happen 12-24 hours after the pip.

See the second egg pip here.

The Hays eagles laid two eggs, one on Feb. 17 and another on Feb. 20.

The Hays eagles have been a breeding pair for 11 years and have been nesting on the same hillside in Pittsburgh's Hays neighborhood since 2013.

You can keep an eye on the nest 24/7 by watching the live stream on KDKA.com here.