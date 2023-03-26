Hays Bald Eagle welcomes first eaglet of 2023

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We've all been keeping a close eye on the Hays Bald Eagle Nest since the middle of February for the hatching of eaglets.

Well, just after noon on Sunday, the Hays Pittsburgh Bald Eagles welcomed their first eaglet of the year!

The eagles laid two eggs, one on February 17 and another on February 20. That means it's been almost 37 days since the first egg was laid.

Eggs usually take between 35-38 days to hatch which means the second egg should hatch any day now.

You can always watch the Hays Bald Eagle Cam, 24/7, right here on KDKA at this link!