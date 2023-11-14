Pittsburgh-area mom arrested after 11-month-old revived with Naloxone

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A Harrison Township mom was arrested after police said her 11-month-old was hospitalized for fentanyl exposure.

Allegheny County police said investigators were called to Children's Hospital for a report of an 11-month-old child who was suspected of ingesting opioids. Police said the child was unresponsive but was revived using multiple doses of Naloxone.

According to police, a blood test showed the child tested positive for fentanyl and cocaine.

Detectives learned the child's mother, 29-year-old Lenae Mills, was watching the child in the basement of a home in Harrison Township when she found her child chewing on something. Through multiple interviews, police said they learned the child was chewing on a "cotton" left in the basement of the house, where Mills had previously used heroin. Police said cotton balls are commonly used as filters for drugs before they're injected.

A search of the home turned up several other "cottons" scattered throughout the basement. Police said they were interspersed with other colorful items a child might be curious about, like crayons, wristbands and hair ties.

Mills was arrested Monday in Butler County and is in the Butler County Jail awaiting extradition. Police said she's charged with felony aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child.