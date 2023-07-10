Watch CBS News
Police seek suspects after gunfire hits Harrison Township apartment building

/ CBS Pittsburgh

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- Police are asking for help identifying suspects after a high-rise in Harrison Township was hit by gunfire early Sunday morning, apparently at random. 

Allegheny County police said multiple shots were fired at an apartment building on Broadview Avenue just before 5 a.m. Sunday. Police said a 73-year-old woman had minor injuries after she was hit by debris and multiple apartments had ballistic damage. 

Detectives said at least seven bullets hit the front of the apartment building. It appears a pistol and rifle were used, and the rounds seemed to have been fired from an area across the street, investigators said. 

Detectives are asking the public for help identifying potential suspects, saying the shooting appears random and there is currently no known target or motive.

Anyone with information is asked to call the county police tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

First published on July 10, 2023 / 2:49 PM

