Pennsylvania high school student shot and killed getting off bus

A 15-year-old high school student in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, was shot and killed after getting off the bus on Friday afternoon, officials said.

The Harrisburg Bureau of Police was called to North Sixth and Emerald streets just after 3 p.m. on Friday for reports of a shooting, according to a news release from the bureau. At the scene, officers found a juvenile male with a gunshot wound. Police said he was then taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not been released.

CBS affiliate WHP reported that the victim was a 15-year-old high school student in the Harrisburg School District, which said schools in the area went on lockdown as a precaution following the shooting. The boy was shot and killed after exiting the school bus, WHP reported. No other students were injured. The other students on the bus were safely taken home.

It was not immediately known if there were any suspects or arrests, but law enforcement told WHP that investigators believe the gunman fled the scene on foot. The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not released on Friday.

Harrisburg police said the investigation into the homicide continues. Anyone with information on the deadly shooting can contact the Harrisburg Bureau of Police at 717-558-6900. Tips and information can also be submitted online.