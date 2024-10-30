Map shows where ballot return sites are in Allegheny County

Allegheny County Election Day results should be ready that night, leaders say

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny County has opened 10 ballot return sites ahead of Election Day on Nov. 5.

At ballot return sites, voters can turn in their mail-in ballots to a county employee up until Nov. 4.

Where are Allegheny County's ballot return sites?

The ballot return sites are at the Allegheny County Emergency Services Building in Moon, Avalon Public Library, Four Seasons Lodge at Boyce Park, Carnegie Library in Squirrel Hill, CCAC campus in Homewood, Dormont Pool, Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank in Duquesne and the North Park and South Park ice rinks.

The ballot return sites will be open until Nov. 4, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the weekend.

Ballots can also be returned in the County Office Building's lobby off the Ross Street entrance. That building is open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the weekends. The lane on Ross Street closest to the building will be available for voters to temporarily park while returning their ballot.

On Election Day, Nov. 5, the County Office Building will be the only place voters can turn in their mail-in ballots. That day, the County Office Building will be open the same time as the polls, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

When do mail-in ballots have to be returned in Pennsylvania?

Mail-in ballots must be received by county elections offices by 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5. Ballots received after then won't be counted, even if they're postmarked before that time.

Does Pennsylvania offer early voting?

The closest thing Pennsylvania offers to early voting is "over-the-counter" voting, where residents can request a mail-in ballot, complete it and return it at a satellite office, but Thursday was the last day to request an application for a mail-in or absentee ballot, so "over-the-counter" voting is no longer available.



