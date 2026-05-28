"Rare" harpy eagle arrives at National Aviary

There's a new "rare" raptor at the National Aviary, one that can't be seen anywhere else in the Northeast.

The aviary on Wednesday introduced its new female juvenile harpy eagle named Dariéna, who hails from the Miami Zoo. She's part of the aviary's new summer theme, Remarkable Raptors.

Like most eagles, the aviary says the female harpy is significantly larger than the male — sometimes twice the size. And harpy eagles are already massive, weighing 17 to 20 pounds. Their rear talons can reach 4 to 5 inches in length, which the aviary says is comparable to the claws of a grizzly bear.

Dariéna will live in The Charity Randall Foundation Eagle Hall, and visitors will also get to see her during daily educational talks. As she grows up, her eggshell colored plumage will slowly turn shades of harpy gray.

Meet Dariéna, the National Aviary's new harpy eagle. (Photo: National Aviary)

Harpy eagles are Panama's national bird and are an Ecuadorian symbol of biodiversity, the aviary says. Cathy Schlott, the aviary's director of animal programs and experiences, says raptors help control populations of rodents and other small animals, and they're an indicator species, meaning they signal whether an ecosystem is healthy.

However, their wild populations are in decline due to human activities like deforestation and the use of pesticides, the aviary says.

"Reducing use of harmful chemicals such as pesticides can truly go a long way to help us protect raptors and other birds of prey," Schlott said in a news release. "Plus, just by making a visit to the National Aviary this summer, guests are directly supporting our efforts to conserve these species and their natural habitats."

Dariéna's name is a portmanteau of Darién and Panama, a province that donors Brian and Sandra Moroney hold close to their hearts after an "unforgettable birding trip" led by the late Sergio Seipke.