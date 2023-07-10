Watch CBS News
Harmony Township police searching for missing juvenile

/ CBS Pittsburgh

HARMONY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - Harmony Township police are searching for a missing juvenile.

Nia Ivanisin, 15, was last heard from on July 9, at approximately 4 p.m. Ivanisin was reportedly at a friend's house in Ambridge. 

She was last seen wearing a pink top, grey pants and white tennis shoes. Ivanisin is known to frequent the Ambridge area. 

If you have any information about her whereabouts, please get in touch with Beaver County 911 and direct all information to the Harmony Township Police Department. That phone number is 724-775-0880.

First published on July 10, 2023 / 10:33 AM

