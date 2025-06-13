Woman critically injured in Harmar Township hit-and-run crash

A woman in Harmar Township was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash on Thursday night.

Police said the victim was crossing Freeport Road when the driver of a dark-colored sedan hit her before driving toward the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Authorities said the 28-year-old woman was using the crosswalk on Freeport Road at Alpha Drive around 10:15 p.m. when she was hit.

The driver was traveling north and hit the victim in the right lane, officials said.

An employee of a nearby restaurant said she saw the crash and called 911. The victim was taken to a local hospital, and she remains in critical condition as of Friday evening.

Detectives are looking at surveillance video from businesses in the area to help identify the driver. They say the car has damage to the front corner panel on the passenger side.

Several people KDKA talked to off-camera on Friday said it is a dangerous intersection, and even though pedestrians have the right-of-way, they still need to use extra caution because drivers do not always stop.

If you have any information about the hit-and-run or recognize the dark-colored car, call the Harmar Township Police Department.