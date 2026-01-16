Pittsburgh-area man accused of firing shots at several homes and setting his house on fire

A Harmar Township man is facing a slew of charges after police said he shot at several homes overnight before setting his own house on fire.

According to police paperwork, a neighbor called 911 around 4 a.m., stating David Benec was outside with a firearm and had bullet holes in his window. The caller told police Benec was running toward a home on Ridge Avenue.

According to police paperwork, a homeowner on Ridge Avenue reported to police that Benec was inside their house, allegedly yelling that vampires were "chasing him and shooting guns at him."

Once police arrived at the scene, they said Benec admitted to shooting all the windows out of his home to "get the vampires."

"Benec stated that he didn't get the vampires, so he set his house on fire," police said.

Police said a fully loaded .45 caliber magazine was found in Benec's possession along with a 12-gauge rifle.

The homeowner who lives next to Benec told KDKA-TV that he and his wife were inside with four boys sleeping when shots rang out. KDKA-TV saw dozens of bullet holes on the side of the home.

The homeowner said he didn't want to speculate on what happened, stating Benec has been a good neighbor, but he and his family are upset by the incident.

The home across the street from Benec's was also hit. A storm glass door was struck by a bullet, shattering it before striking the front door and wedging in it. The garage door was also struck.

Police said an adult and two juveniles were inside when shots rang out. No injuries were reported.

Police said Benec was taken into custody, where he allegedly admitted to drinking a bottle of whiskey.

Several guns and 10 rifles were removed from his home. He faces several charges, including arson and nine counts of recklessly endangering another person.