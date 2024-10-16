Have a relative who is tough to shop for? Here are some ideas for unique gift-giving

Holiday shopping for that hard to shop for person

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We are now halfway through October and since the national surveys tell us half of all Americans will start holiday shopping before the end of the month, we figured why not help?

Specifically helping with the people on your list who might be difficult to buy for.

These suggestions come from professional shopper Trae Bodge, who last week when we talked about online deals also mentioned ideas for personalized gifts, so we're getting her expertise once again.

Let's get into it.

Now, doesn't it seem like there's always someone on your list who no matter how much browsing you do, nothing seems right? Whether it's gifts for mom and dad, grandma and grandparents, check out the website Print Art Kids.

"What she does is she creates things out of your child's artwork," Bodge explained. "It's really cool, it's a great way to make more art out of your child's art."

Speaking of a gift for a parent, grandparent, or pet parent, Bodge recommended Type League Press.

"They take the picture of a baby and the baby's name or a little message, and they print it on a tote bag, a water bottle, a coffee mug, and it's beautifully done and super cute," she said. "They also do this with pets."

Bodge said how about a personalized candle - you pick the scent and the person's name, making it personalized.

"A little bit of information about the recipient, what they like, what they enjoy, and they create this really clever and delightful narrative that gets printed on the label of the candle," Bodge explained.

A huge focus of Bodge's recommendations was personalized gifts for the home, especially from a place called Things Remembered. They have a lot to choose from that will give your home more of a homey feel and the gifts get personalized with the family name or fun saying.

If gift cards are more your speed, Bodge recommended personalizing it with a picture through Perfect Gift.

"They will print a photo and a personalized message right on that gift card," she said. "When you give it to that person, they have a Visa they can use to spend on anything they want. Plus, this really fun photo message you can also do it digitally."

This just scratches the surface of what Bodge has at her disposal and you can see more at this link.