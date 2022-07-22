Hard to recycle events scheduled for Allegheny County

LEETSDALE, Pa. (KDKA) - If you have items that need recycling but can't go out with the weekly garbage pick-up, there's still time to register for Saturday's hard-to-recycle event.

It runs from 9 a.m. until noon at Quaker Valley High School.

Several items such as phones, computer towers, and gaming consoles can be dropped off free.

Meanwhile, items such as TVs and monitors will require a fee.

There is another event scheduled for later this month in Monroeville and one in Settler's Cabin in October.

You can register and get a full list of accepted items at this link.