Half-price wine and liquor being offered at Pennsylvania Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Right now in Pennsylvania, a rare event is taking place as there is a huge sale on items at the state run Wine and Spirits stores.

So, is the state desperate for money? Or just what is behind the sale?

KDKA's John Shumway went digging for answers and really got into the spirits of the assignment.

The folks at the Pennsylvania Fine Wine and Good Spirits say that while they do sell wine and spirits, it's still just a retail business.

"Just like any other retailer, we have products that kind of build up in our back rooms or in our warehouses. So we look to clear our shelf space as we come into the busy holiday season," said Shawn Kelly.

So with that, the deals are on.

"Let's face it, wine and spirits don't go on sale every day," Kelly said.

While it's not uncommon for the stores to have had 30% or 40% sales in the past, Kelly says that this time, the sale is featuring more than 3,000 items, all of which are 50% off, making for a tremendous opportunity for Pennsylvania customers.

Kelly says that there are a lot of items available, from wines to name brand spirits.

Some items that are on sale are seasonal items that the stores are looking to clear.

Kelly says that when it comes to the types of items on sale, a majority of them are wines, but says that there are spirits available as well. He also mentioned that most of the wines available are from brands that customers will know.

Every Fine Wine and Good Spirits store in the state is taking part, but selection will vary by store.

Kelly says that some of the state's larger stores will have a wider selection, but they also may sell out faster.

He also says that customers clearly appreciate that this isn't your everyday type of sale.

"Look at your Christmas list. Look at birthdays. Winter graduations. This is a great opportunity. Take advantage of it while you can," Kelly said.

Kelly points out if you can't find items in your local store, to check their website for the full list of products that are available. If you spend $99 or more, shipping will be included.

The state is not imposing any type of purchase limits and the sale will go until the last bottle is sold.