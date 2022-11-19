Gunman in Bob's Tavern shooting behind bars

Homicide charges filed in shooting death outside of Bob's Tavern

FINLEYVILLE (KDKA) - The alleged gunman in last month's deadly shooting outside of a Finleyville bar is now in custody.

Keaundre Crews is facing homicide charges in the shooting death of Jaisen Irwin.

According to the criminal complaint, crews shot and killed Irwin outside of Bob's Tavern on October 10.

The documents show the two were part of a group of people who got into a fight outside of another bar minutes earlier.

Maurissa Spencer is also facing charges related to Irwin's death.

She is accused of driving away with the 29-year-old in her car and then dumping the body.