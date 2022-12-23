Groups work to get people experiencing homelessness out of the cold

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With temperatures dropping to dangerous levels, concern naturally turns to the homeless population in the city and region.

Most of those who had been living in tent encampments appear to have moved into shelters in recent weeks, but KDKA-TV spoke with providers trying to get the rest out of the cold.

Like the other shelters in town, the new Light of Life Rescue Mission building on the North Side has been at or over capacity for weeks. These shelter beds are filled up at night, but with Friday's artic cold, director Jerrel Gilliam says it will make room for anyone who wants to stay the night.

"We will put them in cots, we'll bring them inside," he said. "We're out of space up here, but we would now start putting people in cots in our cafeteria area."

With the dismantling of the city's major tent encampments, almost all of those people have found temporary shelter at Second Avenue Commons or at a shelter on Smithfield Street. Gilliam says there are still some still out there, and he and his outreach team have been trying to get them to come inside.

"I was driving on the North Side just looking for people," he said. "There's not a lot right now, but we're going to continue to do that because this kind of weather is deadly."

And he's asking the public for help.

"Please, if you know someone who's out there that is struggling, have them come by," Gilliam said. "They're always welcome here. Our doors will be open all night long."