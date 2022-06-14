Groundbreaking ceremony held for new, state-of-the-art $1.5 billion UPMC Presbyterian Hospital

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Construction has begun on what will become the largest hospital in Pittsburgh's history.

UPMC broke ground Tuesday morning on a brand-new facility in Oakland. The new UPMC Presbyterian Hospital will stand 17-stories high and have 636 private patient rooms, officials said.

UPMC has released image renderings of the new UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Oakland. (Source: UPMC)

The hospital will provide transplant, cardiology and neurology services, surgery, care and treatment, UPMC officials said.

"UPMC has always played a significant role in defining the leading edge of medicine and I am confident that that practice will continue for generations to come," UPMC Board of Directors Chairperson Nicholas Beckwith III.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro @JoshShapiroPA and Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald @ACE_Fitzgerald just spoke about what this new @UPMCnews Presby hospital will do for our region. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/4IyJFyY1v0 — Jessica Guay (@JessicaGuayTV) June 14, 2022

A 450-space parking garage is included in the plans. UPMC said the new hospital will be a green building and the façade will be constructed of energy-efficient, patterned glass.

There will also be a gym for use by staff and visitors. Plus, UPMC said patient rooms will be adaptive for patient care and have digital capabilities.

The $1.5 billion project, taking over 1.2 million square feet of space, is expected to create about 3,400 construction jobs over four years, UPMC said. It is the largest health care construction project in the state.

UPMC said they hope to have it completed by 2026.