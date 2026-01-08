Westmoreland County woman accused of giving children psychedelic mushrooms

A Westmoreland County woman is facing charges after police said she gave several children psychedelic mushrooms and let them hang out of the windows of a moving vehicle.

The Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office said Greensburg police detectives have been looking into 35-year-old Christa Kuhns since April, when they were contacted by Children and Youth Services caseworkers.

During a forensic interview with a juvenile victim, the district attorney's office said a Snapchat video showed several children sitting on the door frames of a moving vehicle and hanging out of the windows. Investigators learned that when the video was taken, Kuhns was the driver.

After talking to more kids involved, the district attorney's office said investigators learned that Kuhns offered mushrooms to several minors on a camping trip in 2024.

One of the children described the mushrooms as white and bitter. After ingesting the mushrooms, the victims were allowed to sit on door frames and hang out of the moving vehicle while Kuhns drove, the DA's office said. The victims told detectives that they felt "delusional" after taking the mushrooms.

The district attorney's office said police carried out a search warrant at Kuhns' home on Oconell Way in Greensburg, where they found a gun with three loaded magazines, a bag with mushroom residue later confirmed to be psilocin, marijuana pipes and three THC vapes.

Kuhns was charged with endangering the welfare of children, drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, the DA's office said.