Greensburg Salem seeks to dismiss 3 employees after accusations of abuse

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -- The Greensburg Salem school board is seeking to dismiss three of its employees after their alleged involvement in an incident at its elementary school last year.

In December, KDKA-TV reported a teacher and classroom aide were facing charges after they were accused of abusing three special needs students at Nicely Elementary.

Brooke Stanko and Teri Kepchia were charged in December with endangering the welfare of children and simple assault. Now the district is beginning the process to have them and another employee terminated.

The employees were identified by their employee numbers during Wednesday's meeting, so the third employee allegedly involved has not yet been identified. So far, no criminal charges have been filed against that employee either.

Police said Stanko and Kepchia are accused of spraying lemon juice and soapy water in the mouth of a special needs student. Court documents also revealed the duo would restrain students by pinning them under soundproof mats so they couldn't move.

"Horrible, horrible situation," said Greensburg resident Angela Petruzzi.

"Things like that, that's completely out of pocket and something you don't do," said resident Nyron Johnson.

As they await their preliminary hearings for their criminal charges, the district is now taking action to fire them.

The school board filed a motion to seek dismissal of the three employees Wednesday night and voted unanimously.

Next, it will schedule hearings for the employees involved, allowing them to hear and respond to the allegations against them.

"I think they should be fired," said Westmoreland County resident Adrian Lucke. "I think they should be canned right off the bat because of the child. Get rid of 'em."

"I would expect at least a due process, but they definitely need to be on leave and hear the whole story, I do believe that," Petruzzi said.

Superintendent Kenneth Bissell said he cannot comment but did send KDKA-TV a statement that school board president Jeff Metrosky read during last night's meeting:

"On behalf of the entire School Board, I would like to address the recently reported incidents from one of our elementary classrooms. The board is committed to moving forward with the disciplinary processes set forth by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to uphold all state laws and district policies. Because of the disciplinary nature of the situation, we cannot discuss any of the details. Some items on this evening's agenda are part of the process we are dedicated to upholding and honoring. We understand the community would like to hear more, but we must remain committed to the laws and processes of our Commonwealth. The two pending cases filed by the City of Greensburg Police Department with the Westmoreland County Court of Common Pleas- Criminal Division are open to the public. We will do everything in our power to maintain every child's physical, social, and emotional safety," Metrosky said.

School solicitor Lee Demosky said the district must follow due process. No date has been set yet for the hearings. Demosky said it's unclear what each employee will do as each have different rights. At least one is part of a bargaining unit.

KDKA-TV reached out to Kepchia and Stanko's attorneys. Neither had comment.

Bissell said all three children involved in the incident still attend school within the district but only one remains at Nicely Elementary.