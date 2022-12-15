Greensburg Police searching for suspect in home invasion

GREENSBURG (KDKA) - Police in Greensburg are searching for a man wanted on multiple charges.

He is wanted in connection to a home invasion and an assault that took place on Tuesday night.

Police said they were called to a home on Alwine Avenue where they learned Patrick Lee Rosenberry threatened and assaulted someone inside.

A safe was stolen and several rooms inside the home were ransacked.

Rosenberry is on parole and is at large. Police have said he's considered to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call Greensburg Police at 724-834-3800.