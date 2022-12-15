Watch CBS News
Local News

Greensburg Police searching for suspect in home invasion

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Greensburg Police searching for home invasion suspect
Greensburg Police searching for home invasion suspect 00:18

GREENSBURG (KDKA) - Police in Greensburg are searching for a man wanted on multiple charges. 

He is wanted in connection to a home invasion and an assault that took place on Tuesday night. 

Police said they were called to a home on Alwine Avenue where they learned Patrick Lee Rosenberry threatened and assaulted someone inside. 

A safe was stolen and several rooms inside the home were ransacked. 

Rosenberry is on parole and is at large. Police have said he's considered to be armed and dangerous. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Greensburg Police at 724-834-3800. 

First published on December 15, 2022 / 4:50 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.