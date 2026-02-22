Western Pennsylvania native Jasmine Jones wins bronze in bobsled at Winter Olympics

Jasmine Jones, a Greensburg native, is a bronze medal winner at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Serving as the push athlete for her teammate, Kaillie Humphries, the duo captured the bronze medal in the two-woman bobsled race, finishing just 0.15 seconds ahead of the 4th place finisher.

Two German teams finished ahead of Jones and Humphries.

Jones recalls getting the call to the Olympics

Earlier this year, KDKA-TV's Chris DeRose spoke with Jones about what it meant to be named to Team USA, and how it felt to get the call.

"The way they did it was, we all met in Munich, Germany, and we had a meeting room, and everyone had been on pins and needles because nobody knew anything, and they kept pushing the time back," Jones recalled. We finally got called into this room, and it's just an eerie feeling because even though I knew in my heart that I had made it, hearing my name called was completely different. My heart was racing, my hands were sweaty. It was definitely exciting."

Jones's being named to Team USA made her another Greensburg native to compete on the world stage at the Olympics.

Bridget Williams competed in the 2024 games in the women's pole vaulting event.

Along with being an Olympic athlete, Jones is also a member of the U.S. Air Force and a mom. She told KDKA-TV that her family played a huge role in her chasing her Olympic dreams.

"My mom has been having a blast just sharing every time in this journey and posting everything that she sees," Jones said. "And she is embellishing it as well because of everything she went through, as well as watching my daughter during this time. They are just as excited for me as I am, maybe even more, of just seeing me on the screen and knowing how much I can do, especially going into these Olympics and potentially, hopefully, medaling."