Greensburg mom accused of selling daughter's urine and prescriptions

GREENSBURG (KDKA) - A Greensburg mother of three is charged with selling her own daughter's urine and prescription drugs to make cash.

Investigators say they found disturbing texts on Christine Meadows' cell phone that she gave to her daughter before going to jail on unrelated charges.

Investigators say Meadows is awaiting trial on charges her children were living in deplorable conditions inside a Greensburg home Meadows and her boyfriend Nicholas Shaplye were renting.

According to police, Meadows gave her own 13-year-old daughter her cell phone before she went to jail. The teen's foster parents said they noticed some disturbing texts on the phone and called the police. Greensburg investigators say the text that predates Meadow's latest stint in jail indicates that Meadows was trying to prostitute herself out in addition to selling the 13-year-old's urine and the child's prescription drugs.

Greensburg Police Chief Shawn Denning told KDKA's Ross Guidotti that Meadows was threatening her daughter saying, "'If you don't urinate in these containers you'll be punished.' Either taking her phone from her or having to take care of her brother, her siblings."

As for why anyone would want to buy urine, Denning said it could be used for people who need to pass drug tests.

"There's evidence that was located that she was selling the Adderall to many people she knows locally here in Greensburg and the surrounding areas," Denning said.

Meadows allegedly marketed the Adderall so successfully, the girl didn't have enough medicine for herself.

"The more and more layers that get peeled back, the more and more disturbing things that we're able to locate," Denning said.

Greensburg police said the three children taken from the home are safe and in a much better situation. Meadows, meanwhile, remains in jail. Her new charges include prostitution, drug and child endangerment counts.