Greensburg couple facing child endangerment, drug charges

GREENSBURG (KDKA) — A Greensburg couple now faces several child endangerment and drug charges.

Nicholas Shapely, 51, and Christine Meadows, 46, are being held in the Westmoreland County Jail after Greensburg police discovered a special needs child and a teenager living in conditions that left police speechless.

Officials told KDKA's Ross Guidotti that they originally discovered the home in its condition after Shapely allegedly threatened the children's safety.

Neighbor Jeremiah Glad is happy to see something finally done about the situation.

"They just got out of here and I'm glad. Our block's been a lot quieter since that day," Glad said.

Police arrested Shapely for threatening to hit Meadows' 13-year-old daughter.

"There were threats made against the girl from a male, and he was going to kill her with a hammer," says Greensburg Police Chief Shawn Denning.

Once the officers stepped inside the apartment, however, a physical abuse case turned into one of child endangerment.

"The conditions inside the home were unlivable. It was unfit for the children to be there; they didn't have a bed. Her youngest son is autistic, he'd be running outside in diapers, sometimes with nothing on. Unsupervised. It's just a shame. It's not the kids' fault," Glad said.

Police say Meadows was also in possession of a significant amount of crystal meth.

Chief Denning told KDKA-TV that the children are safe and are staying with relatives.