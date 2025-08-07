Westmoreland County man charged with trafficking after paying girl for sex

A Westmoreland County man is facing trafficking charges after police said he met a girl on Snapchat and gave her marijuana and $20 before having sex with her.

According to the criminal complaint, the investigation began in November when police got a ChildLine tip saying a juvenile was "having sexual relations with older males" as well as sending them explicit photos and videos, sometimes for money.

After looking at the victim's phone, police said their investigation led them to 30-year-old Sam Oglesby of Greensburg. The victim told police that she met with Oglesby and had sex with him in November, even though she told him that she was under 18.

The victim told police that Oglesby drove her to a house in Greensburg, and before sex, he gave her marijuana, which she smoked. She said he also gave her $20.

As part of the investigation, police said they took Oglesby's phone and found an explicit video that had been sent to the victim. An officer plugged Oglesby's phone in to charge it and stepped outside. When the officer came back, the criminal complaint says Oglesby's iPhone had been factory reset. A forensic analyst explained that any electronic device capable of connecting to the internet could be used to factory reset an iPhone.

Oglesby is now facing a slew of charges, including trafficking in individuals, disseminating sexual material to a minor, corruption of minors, criminal use of a communication facility and tampering with physical evidence.