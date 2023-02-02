Home invasion leads to 3 arrests in Greensburg

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - Police said an investigation into the theft of a significant amount of money and $10,000 worth of collectible coins in Greensburg ended with three people arrested, two of them on child endangerment charges.

Greensburg police were looking for Patrick Rosenberry after a home invasion on Alwine Avenue on Dec. 13. Police said they learned Jamal and Nicole Smith were hiding Rosenberry at their Arch Avenue home along with their children.

When Rosenberry was arrested, police said he had multiple items related to the home invasion on him. Officers came back to the Smiths' house with a warrant and said they found a stolen gun and controlled substances out in the open where the children, ages 3 and 4, would have access.

The Smiths were also charged after the search, but police said neither of them cooperated and ran away.

Jamal Smith eventually turned himself in to police and Nicole Smith was arrested after officers "breached" the home. The Westmoreland County Children's Bureau also responded to make sure the children were safe.