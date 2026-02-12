Greensburg considering fining people who throw snow back onto plowed streets

The city of Greensburg is considering a new ordinance when it comes to snow removal and throwing snow back onto city streets.

Tom Bell, the streets superintendent for the Department of Public Works, said the proposal came up at this month's council meeting in regard to issues with residents who have shoveled or used a snowblower to throw snow back onto streets that have already been plowed.

"We had two occasions this last snowfall and it made it look like the street was never done," Bell said. "We'd get a call in the middle of the night after the guys have spent 20 hours out, saying, 'Hey, the street is covered, nobody has touched it.' Well, we've touched it, it's just people are throwing their snow back onto the streets and that creates a safety hazard."

Bell said it's been an issue for decades, dating back to a major storm in 1993.

"From 1993, I was here for the big snowfall, 3 feet of snow that we had back then, we had the same issues with people throwing snow back and forth," Bell said.

While he said he realizes it can be frustrating when a plow goes down a tight street in the City of Greensburg, leaving large piles of snow on each side, he said it can be a safety hazard when residents throw the snow back onto streets that have already been cleared.

"Safety is the biggest thing, getting ambulances and fire trucks and everything to your location if you would happen to need it," Bell said.

He said in addition, the calls to plow and treat the roads again are not only putting wear and tear on department vehicles, but it's costing taxpayers.

"We have to call a person out, go back out and clear that street and salt it again. It costs the taxpayers money when it shouldn't have to," Bell said.

"It's always somebody that ruins it for everybody else, right, when it comes to breaking rules or doing something you're not supposed to," said Greensburg resident Dan Leatherman.

Leatherman said while he hasn't witnessed any of his neighbors throwing snow back onto Vine Street where he lives, he can imagine how frustrating it would be for road crews.

Leatherman said he agrees with putting an ordinance in place to keep residents from doing so.

"For having to go back and do something twice, maybe three times, because somebody is being, I guess, inconsiderate, then I can understand where it'd be frustrating for them, 100%," Leatherman said.

If the ordinance passes, Bell said fines could be as high as $600.

Leatherman said that fee isn't worth it.

"I know not everybody has the luxury of having a place to put it, and you might have to carry it, use a wheelbarrow or something. But, you know, get creative with it," Leatherman said.

Bell said the ordinance isn't about money, but simply joining other surrounding municipalities to have a law in place to prevent residents from throwing snow onto the streets.

"We're having something we can fall back on to say, 'Hey, it's a law,'" Bell said.

City council is expected to vote on the proposal next month.