Greensburg chemical lab evacuated after several people get sick

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – A chemical lab in Greensburg was evacuated Thursday afternoon after an unknown odor was in the air.

First responders on the scene at Pace Analytical said they were called after a chemical smell was reported inside.

"We got a call for the smell of an unknown odor in the air. We came out the building had been evacuated, and we had seven total patients. All were refusals," said Shawn Penzera of Mutual Aid E.M.S.

Several patients had headaches and were checked out by medics. No one was taken to the hospital.

The cause of the smell remains under investigation.

