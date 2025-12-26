2 injured in shooting in Greene County, Pennsylvania State Police say

Two people were shot in Greene County, Pennsylvania, on Friday, and the gunman is still on the loose, authorities said.

The shooting happened in the area of Garrison Ridge Road in New Freeport, Pennsylvania State Police said in a post on social media. Authorities said the two victims were taken to a local hospital, but their conditions were not immediately known on Friday evening.

Two people were shot in Greene County, Pennsylvania, on Dec. 26, 2025. (Photo Credit: KDKA)

The shooter is at large, state police said, adding that law enforcement is searching the woods. There's a large police scene near a home on Garrison Ridge Road.

State police said in the social media post that the shooting appears "to be an isolated incident," adding that there is no threat to the public.

No other information was released on Friday evening.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.