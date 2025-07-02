Green Tree fire injures 3, damages multiple businesses

A firefighter and two other people were hurt after a fire in Green Tree on Tuesday caused an explosion and damaged multiple businesses.

It started Wednesday afternoon along Noblestown Road when Joe Marnick of Joe's Auto Classics smelled gas fumes. He went to investigate and found flames coming from the auto shop next door to him.

"This is a fireproof wall with a steel door. The flames were coming up underneath that door," Marnick said on Wednesday.

In that moment, he sprayed the flames with a fire extinguisher, and as soon as it got dark and smoky, he took off. Then he heard and felt a boom.

"Basically, it felt like someone took two hands over my head and popped my doggone eardrums. The concussion was so great," Marnick said.

Next door to Marnick's shop was a business that worked on hybrid vehicles. Marnick said their batteries caught fire and exploded. Crews had to use foam to stop the fire.

"All hell broke loose after that as far as smoke and flame damage," Marnick said.

His shop had a couple of customers' cars and his antique car, which took him more than eight years to restore. All of the cars avoided major damage.

"Other than a couple nicks and scratches, something that could be easily repairable," Marnick said.

He realizes the situation could have been much worse, as two apartments were destroyed and one of the workers next door had to be taken to a hospital.

"Had a guardian angel," Marnick said.

The Allegheny County fire marshal is still investigating the cause.

According to Marnick, the part of the building with the other auto body shop has been condemned, but his shop hasn't. He's trying to get his store restored and reopened.