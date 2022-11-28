Sippy cups recalled over lead poisoning hazard

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Thousands of sippy cups are under recall because of the potential for lead poisoning.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the bottom base on about 10,500 Green Sprouts stainless steel bottles and cups can break off, exposing a solder dot that contains lead.

There have been seven reports of the bottles' bases breaking off, but no injuries have been reported.

The commission said customers should take away the cups from children, throw them out and contact Green Sprouts for a full refund.

The bottles were sold at Buy Buy Baby and Whole Food stores nationwide and several online retailers. Details on the products under recall can be found on the USCPSC's website.