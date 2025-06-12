Green laser beam helps deter Canada geese at Blawnox Community Park

A new high-tech method is keeping Canada geese away from Blawnox Community Park.

Canada geese have been around western Pennsylvania for a while and have caused numerous problems with the waste they leave behind.

In the past, people have tried to scare them off by using dogs, explosives and hunters. But in Blawnox, they're trying something different: a laser.

"The [Canada geese] are pretty bad," Blawnox resident Makayla Kirin said. "I come here on my work break, and they fill this place."

To remedy the waste they leave behind, Blawnox leaders decided to install a box that shoots green lasers.

According to the manufacturer, humans can't see the lasers, but the animals can. So, they'll walk into an area, and all of a sudden, they see the green lasers and go elsewhere.

The system cost nearly $20,000 and does not harm the Canada geese.

"I've never seen that done before, but I think it's pretty interesting if it works," Kirin said.

It seems to be working. Walking around the park, you see nothing but grass and clover, not what Canada geese leave behind.