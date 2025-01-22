Greek Meat and Potato Casserole | Cooking with Rania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's freezing outside, so Rania Harris is warming us up with some Greek comfort food. Here's another recipe to add to her January series.

Greek Meat and Potato Casserole

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

For Meat Sauce:

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 cup chopped yellow onion

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 pound lean ground beef

1-1/2 teaspoons ground allspice

1-1/2 teaspoons coriander

½ teaspoon sweet Spanish paprika

Sugar to taste (to cut the acidity of the tomatoes)

Salt and pepper

1 28-ouonce can crushed tomatoes

½ cup water

For Potatoes:

1-1/2 pounds gold potatoes, peeled and cut into wedges

3 large carrots, peeled, halved length-wise, then cut into 2-inch pieces

1 red bell pepper, cored and sliced into medium strips

Salt and pepper

¾ teaspoon allspice

¾ teaspoon coriander

¾ cup water

½ cup chopped fresh Italian parsley for garnishing the casserole

Directions:

Heat oven to 375 degrees.

To make the meat sauce, in a large non-stick skillet, heat 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil. Add chopped onions and cook, tossing regularly, until translucent. Add garlic and cook for another 30 seconds or so. Add the ground beef, break it up with a wooden spoon. Season with spices, a dash of sugar and salt and pepper. Cook, stirring regularly, until fully browned. Add the crushed tomatoes and water. Bring to a boil, then lower heat, cover and let the meat sauce simmer for 10 minutes. Taste and adjust seasoning with salt and pepper.

In a 9 x 13-inch greased baking pan, arrange the potato wedges, carrots, and bell peppers. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Sprinkle with allspice and coriander. Toss to combine. Add ¾ cup of water, then top with the meat sauce.

Cover the baking pan with foil and bake in heated oven for about 50 – 60 minutes. Uncover and bake for another 10 minutes or until potatoes are tender. Remove from oven and top with fresh chopped parsley.

Serves: 6 - 8