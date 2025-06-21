Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank and 412 Food Rescue join forces for U.S. Open food recovery

When it comes to big events like the U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club, it takes a massive effort to feed those in attendance. So much so, when the event ends, there are plenty of leftovers.

That's where the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank and 412 Food Rescue come in.

Volunteers box up, pack, and collect food donations from the U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club. Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank

In coordination with Ridgewells Catering, the United States Golf Association, and Oakmont Country Club, they were able to collect more than 46,000 pounds of unused, leftover food from the tournament and get it to those in need.

"Donations like these are critical in feeding the most vulnerable members of our community," said Holly Ramey, the Food Bank's food recovery programs manager. "Our hope is that more food vendors see the beauty in donating when they're finished with a large event. Food insecurity is at a record high in our region, and meals like these help our neighbors thrive."

The food recovered included prepared meals and canned items that were brought back to the food bank to be sorted and distributed between both GPCFB and 412 Food Rescue.

They were also able to take in non-food items, including plates, napkins, and silverware.

"Event planners do a great job at ordering and preparing food for the anticipated crowds at big gatherings like the US Open," said Alyssa Cholodosky, CEO of 412 Food Rescue. "We know that there is always good food available to rescue after these types of events, and by working with our two organizations, the US Open is ensuring this food will instead go to serve neighbors facing food insecurity. The US Open is an iconic event, and their commitment to ensuring this positive impact in the community is very gratifying."

This is the second time Ridgewells Catering has partnered with both organizations after the U.S. Open to ensure that the leftover food from the tournament is reused rather than discarded.