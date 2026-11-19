Following 13 years of anticipation, two delayed launches, and a lot of speculation, it's finally here: Grand Theft Auto 6 officially launched at midnight, and the hype has turned into history.

Gamers in Pittsburgh and across the country made their first steps in Vice City.

"Working, playing GTA, and studying for the MCAT," said one gamer we spoke with.

That's pretty much been the new routine for millions who have been waiting since childhood to play the latest installment in the ever-popular Rockstar Games franchise.

Even if you aren't partaking in GTA 6, chances are you've heard about it. The preorders have reportedly reached nearly 16 million copies, for an estimated $1.5 billion in sales - all before the game even launched.

"I was in the bathroom the other day, and this guy was calling his friend asking if he had a PS5 or something, and was like, 'Let's hop on at midnight,'" said Gary Winthorp.

That kind of hype isn't just showing up in conversations, but in numbers, as well.

We spoke with Comcast, which said the first 48 hours of pre-downloads marked the largest standalone event in network history, even surpassing Super Bowl numbers.

"PlayStation and Xbox, there's enough data coming down through our network for a million households to stream The Odyssey epic movie in 4K for like two straight days," said Joel Shadle, VP of technology and communications with Comcast.

That's a lot of data for just one game, and with only one network, the numbers across all internet service providers are astronomical.

If you're a Comcast Xfinity customer, you actually have a perk that will help you download the 212 GB game: through December 3, customers can get a temporary boost by activating it in the app.

"Over the course of that 15 days, you'll have 2GB speeds, more than enough to download GTA," said Shadle.

Shadle added that if conditions are perfect, it will take about 30 minutes total for a download. With a slower connection, it could take hours or even days.