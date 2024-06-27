A Pennsylvania family experienced tragedy and hope in the NICU. Now they're helping thousands of others.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A mission to bless families one miracle at a time began 15 years ago when the Smith family from Erie had twins at UPMC Magee Women's Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Gianna and her brother Grady came 14 weeks early, weighing only two pounds. Grady lived for 52 hours. After he passed, Gianna's condition deteriorated and doctors told them to prepare for another funeral. But then, a miracle happened, according to dad Ryan.

"And we said, 'man, what an awesome way to tell Gianna's story of making it through the NICU journey, but let's honor Grady and his life, and let's take both of these stories and let's help one baby at a time,'" he said.

Ryan and his wife received support from people in Pittsburgh during their stay in the city. And the family pledged to pay it forward, creating the nonprofit organization Grady's Decision. They provide emotional, financial and spiritual support for families with babies in the NICU and families who have babies with special medical needs. From transportation to lodging, to meals and other resources, the nonprofit has already served 3,500 families in northwestern Pennsylvania.

"Fifteen years ago right here in Pittsburgh, we started our journey," said Smith. "So excited that we're launching that same mission that we do in northwestern Pennsylvania right here in Pittsburgh."

Mosaic Wealth Consulting just adopted the nonprofit as its charity partner, holding a client appreciation event as a fundraiser on The Gateway Clipper. Niki Mullinix, an advisor with Astyr Wealth, was a NICU mom herself 12 years ago, and felt the love and support from Grady's Decision. She pledged to one day help to expand its outreach in Pittsburgh.

"And this is our time! So when we decided, as a team, to adopt Grady's as a charity, it goes a long way in my heart because Grady's was actually there for me in my time of need," Mullinix said.

Smith says the name of the organization comes from a place of heartbreak that turned into hope and healing for others.

"We thought it was our decision to let Grady go. Years later we would realize it was always Grady's decision to go to heaven so so many other people could be loved," Smith said.

You can learn more about the campaign at gradysdecision.com.